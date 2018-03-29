One hundred years and still going strong | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 9:53 am

By JULIE HOFF

widdleswife@aol.com

Doris Floyd just got her driver’s license renewed for another three years, which is not a big deal … except that she turns 100 on April 4.

Doris and her husband, Allen J. Floyd, started operating Floyd’s Grocery near Yemassee in November 1940. Today she continues to keep the store — inventory ranges from Raid bug spray to canned chili — open in the rural community.

When not waiting on customers, she spends time in a chair next to a furnace. There’s a steady trickle of folks pushing open the screen door of the small, wood-frame building, and they all enter with three words on their lips: “Hi, Miss Doris!” She knows them all, and they know her. That’s how it is in rural areas. Plus, her store is the only game in town; it’s miles to any other business.

Customers saunter in — for sodas, gum, a can of hash — as casually as if they’re coming home, and Miss Doris greets them all. She’s part of the community and they look out for her, quizzing a stranger who sits down for a visit.

Miss Doris was born and raised in Sniders with her parents, George and Hattie Bishop, and two sisters, Elise and Georgaine. Her dad farmed cotton, corn, hogs and cows. They attended Shiloh Baptist Church.

“We went to school and to church and to work,” she recalled. What did they do for fun? “We didn’t have anything to do!” she exclaimed.

Today she’s surprisingly sharp and spry, walking across the wood floor between the furnace and counter with ease. She’s outlived her parents, of course, plus both her sisters and her husband, Allen J. Floyd. She and Allen — he was from Alabama and they met through his brother when he was working for a contractor in Beaufort — rented the store for a couple of years before buying it. They kept it open six days a week, closing only on Sunday.

“The Lord was with us. We’ve never had to move,” she said.

She and Allen had one son, Jimmy, who died in 2003, and two grandchildren, Jamie and Toby.

She’s not political and has few opinions she cares to share publicly.

Favorite president? “All of ‘em. You have to like them, even if you don’t want to.”

Any tips for longevity? “Not really.”

Does she have a favorite meal? “No.”

Eventually she will admit to loving fresh vegetables, fried fish and grits. She’s never smoked or drunk alcohol. She points to a snapshot of a Chihuahua hung on a post in the store.

“That was Cricket. She lived to be 15 years old,” she said. “She was sassy. Didn’t like anyone to get near me.”

And about that driver’s license: “I don’t drive anymore, but if I ever get stranded somewhere, I want to be able to come home,” she explained.

Miss Doris will be honored at a 100th birthday party at Yemassee Baptist Church on April 8.