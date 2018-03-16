Note to cover railroad shortfall | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 9:52 am

Colleton County Council approved issuing a short-term note for up to $1 million to cover the projected shortfall in the debt service for the bonds used to purchase the former Hampton and Branchville Railroad. The move came at council’s March 5 session.

Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin said the move “is part of the overall agreement to pay the debt service on the bonds for the railroad.”

Back in 2016, the county issued $7.6 million in bonds, the proceeds to be used to handle the cost of purchasing the railroad.

Under the agreement, the funds generated by the bonds were turned over to a non-profit development entity formed by the county, the Colleton County Intermodal Corporation.

The money generated by the sale of the bonds was then turned over to Palmetto Railways, a state entity formed to own and operate rail systems in South Carolina.

The principle and interest on the bonds, under the agreement, were to be covered by the revenue generated by the rail system and the Hampton and Branchville Railroad property that was included in the purchase agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, if the revenue did not generate the amount needed to cover the annual debt service, the county would issue a one-year note to cover the shortfall.

Although the resolution approved at the regular meeting states that the note cannot exceed $1 million, Griffin said, “there will not be anywhere close to a $1 million shortfall.”

But, he added, the county won’t know the amount of the shortfall until the end of June, which is the end of the fiscal year.

Since taking over the railroad, Palmetto Railways has been able to generate some income by leasing a portion of the rail yard in Hampton to CSX for the storage of rail cars and other equipment.

The need for the short-term note was not unexpected. “We knew that in the first few years there was going to be a shortfall,” Griffin said. “It is just getting started.”

Council is going to have to approve a resolution each year “until it becomes self-supporting.”

Griffin said the officials involved in the economic development initiative knew the startup would take a few years. “One or two good projects will turn that around rapidly. We have a couple of things going on, a couple of prospects that look real good,” Griffin said.