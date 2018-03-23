NJROTC visits the Yorktown | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 1:05 pm

Colleton High School NJROTC from Walterboro recently walked in the steps of country’s heroes while participating in the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum’s camping program aboard the historic World War II aircraft carrier USS Yorktown on Charleston Harbor.

During the trip, the group became “shipmates” while touring the museum’s three 70-year-old warships: the USS Yorktown, World War II destroyer USS Laffey and Cold War submarine USS Clamagore. The group also learned about the Vietnam War in the museum’s new interactive Vietnam Experience. The landside exhibit is a 2.5-acre recreation of a Brown Water Naval Support Base and Marine Fire Artillery Base.

Morning and evening meals were served to the group aboard the Yorktown, just as they were to the ship’s sailors decades ago while at sea.