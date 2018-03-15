New city offices at 300 Hampton St. now open | News | The Press and Standard

The City of Walterboro has opened the doors of its new citizen service center. The city acquired the former First Federal Bank at 300 Hampton Street and recently completed renovations, allowing all citizen and business services to be under one roof. The goal was to create a one-stop shop that houses the general information desk, permits and licensing, the water department, the clerk of municipal court and building services. The opening of this facility is another step the city has taken to provide better customer service.