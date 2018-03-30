Movie/book event held at Library | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 30, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 10:21 am
A “Charlie and Chocolate Factory” movie and book event was held at the Colleton County Memorial Library Thursday evening.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.