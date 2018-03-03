Movie at the museum: ‘Glory’ | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 3:54 pm

“Glory,” the next movie in the Colleton Museum Movie Series, will be shown March 8 at the Colleton Museum & Farmers Market at 506 E. Washington St. The movie will start promptly at 6 p.m. so plan to arrive in enough time to get settled in for the fun. Please bring snacks, cooler with beer, wine or soda, and chairs. This movie is free and open to the public.

“Glory” is set following the Battle of Antietam, when Col. Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick) is offered command of the United States’ first all-African-American regiment, the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry. With junior officer Cabot Forbes (Cary Elwes), Shaw puts together a strong and proud unit, including the escaped slave Trip (Denzel Washington) and the wise gravedigger John Rawlins (Morgan Freeman). At first limited to menial manual tasks, the regiment fights to be placed in the heat of battle.

Continuing the museum’s celebration of black history, a night featuring the history of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry with Joseph McGill Jr. will be held on March 15 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Colleton Museum & Farmers Market. This presentation is given by McGill dressed in a Civil War uniform and includes a first-person characterization.

McGill is a native of Kingstree and is currently a program officer for the National Trust for Historic Preservation. He works in the Southern Office in Charleston, responsible for the states of Alabama, Louisiana, and South Carolina.

McGill received a bachelor of arts degree in professional English from South Carolina State University. He spent six years in the United States Air Force and has been employed by the National Park Service, The Penn Center, and the African American Historical Museum and Cultural Center of Iowa.

McGill is the founder of Company “I” 54th Massachusetts Reenactment Regiment in Charleston. As a Civil War re-enactor, he participates in parades, living history presentations, lectures and battle reenactments. He is a member of the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission and the African American Historical Alliance.

McGill’s program is sponsored by South Carolina Humanities.