Maybank Lane home damaged by fire | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 9:45 am

Photo by Harold Buzzell

A single-wide mobile home located at 84 Maybank Lane received heavy damage in an afternoon fire March 10. The dispatch center was notified of the fire at 4:27 p.m., the caller saying the mobile home was vacant and the fire came from someone burning off a nearby ditch. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming through the roof. They deployed several hand lines and had the bulk of the fire knocked down within 10 minutes. One line was used to contain the remaining grass fire that had spread through the yard and endangered another nearby house. Fire units were on the scene for two hours. No injuries were reported.

