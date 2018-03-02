Masquerade ball kicks off Artisans Center’s 25th anniversary | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 4:23 pm

“Masquerade, every face a different shade. Look around there’s another mask behind you.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber,

The Phantom Of The Opera

“I can mark a masquerade ball off my bucket list, this is great fun,” said Benita Green Saturday night. Green joined other masked revelers for the black-tie affair Saturday night at the Bedon-Lucas House. The evening was organized and hosted by the board of the S.C. Artisan’s Center. The Brothers Hiott provided the music.

“It was fun. What a great way to kick off the S.C. Artisan Center’s 25th anniversary,” said director Gale Doggette. “All of the food featured at the ball will be offered at the Center’s Back Porch Café opening in late spring.”