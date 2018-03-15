Man critically injured in explosion and resulting fire | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 9:42 am

A 66-year-old Ceasar Lane man remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries sustained in an explosion and fire at his residence the afternoon of March 8.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to the fire March 8 at 4:28 p.m.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said Fire-Rescue units were sent to the area of Ritter Crossroads for a reported structure fire, but there was some confusion about where the fire was located.

A member of Colleton County Sheriff Office’s command staff was driving in the Ritter Crossroads area when the initial fire report was broadcast and advised the dispatch center there was no fire at that location.

He began searching the surrounding area and located the fire about a mile away on Ceasar Lane off of Saxby Hill Road. He reported over the radio the home was fully involved.

The first fire unit on the scene arrived to find a singlewide mobile home almost completely destroyed, with half of the structure already collapsed.

There was evidence of an explosion with debris littering the scene in front and behind the home.

Firefighters used two hand lines to quickly knock down the fire. A propane tank against the back of the house posed some danger, and one crew cooled the tank while the second crew extinguished the house fire.

The brother of the victim, who lives in a neighboring home, said he was in his residence when he heard a loud boom and ran outside to determine the cause of the explosion.

He looked toward his brother’s mobile home and saw it burning. He ran to the trailer and saw his brother struggling to get out of the door of his burning home. The man got his brother out and extinguished the flames on his brother.

A car pulled up to the residence and the victim was placed in the private vehicle and driven to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center.

As soon as the medical staff at the Emergency Department saw the man’s injuries, they immediately alerted the CARE Flight medical emergency helicopter crew to transport the victim.

McRoy said the medical center staff did “a terrific job” of stabilizing the burn victim and preparing him for the flight to the Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. The man sustained second- and third-degree burns to 70 percent of his body.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s fire investigators were called to investigate the cause of the explosion and fire.

Officials do not suspect foul play, as the fire victim told medical center staff that the home’s stove exploded.

Fire units were on the scene for about seven hours.