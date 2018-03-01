Man charged with two murders on Sidneys Road | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 3:17 pm

Two more murders added to charges of three murders in Ruffin last year.

Kenneth Mar’Keith Chisolm had two more murder charges added to his record.

On Tuesday Feb. 27, Chisolm was charged with the murders of Lewis Kevin Ramsey and Julie Michelle Poston.

Ramsey and Poston were shot at their residence at 5429 Sidneys Rd. in Walterboro on Oct. 28, 2016.

Chisolm was served the arrest warrants at the Colleton County Detention Center. He is currently incarcerated on murder charges for a triple homicide that occurred at 21785 Lowcounty Hwy. in Ruffin on May 16, 2017.

Chisolm appeared for a bond hearing on the Sidneys Road charges at the Colleton County Detention Center on Tuesday Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. Bond was denied for the two murder charges, first-degree burglary and armed robbery. Bond was set at $10,000 cash surety each for two counts of weapon/possession of a weapon during violent crime.

A future bond hearing will have to be held before a circuit court judge on the murder charges.

If anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.

Following the Sidneys Road shootings, two witnesses identified Chisolm as the shooter and the defendant’s vehicle was captured on video minutes after the crime, according to reports.

In the Sidneys Road shootings, Ramsey was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim, Julie Poston, 41, was shot but survived until Nov. 3, 2016 when she died from her injuries at Trident Medical Center.

Poston was able to call the emergency dispatch center after being shot. During that call, she told dispatchers that two black men entered the mobile home through the rear door at approximately 11 p.m.

During the shooting, she said, one of the gunmen stated that they had been “sent by someone name DJ.”

When deputies and Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel arrived at the home, they found Ramsey deceased and lying on the floor. Poston was on the couch.

Paramedics prepared Poston for transport and took her to the Trident Medical Center’s trauma center by ambulance. At the time, it was believed that Poston’s injuries were not life threatening.

Chisolm was originally charged with the 2017 murder of three Ruffin residents. Phillip Miller, 46; his wife, Lori, 52; and their son Vincent, 13, were found dead at their home at 21758 Lowcountry Hwy. in Ruffin on May 16, 2017. The couple’s 9-year-old daughter was also shot and taken to the Pediatric Trauma Center at the Medical University of S.C.

The 13-year-old was found on the front lawn of the home, his father on the porch and his mother inside the house when the first units arrived at the scene about 5 p.m. on May 16.

Chisolm was arrested on May 18 in the parking lot of the Stop & Go convenience store in Walterboro. Chisolm’s arrest warrants indicated that the data on the cell phone of murder victim Phillip Miller showed that the two men had apparently been in contact on the day of the murder and that Miller reportedly invited Chisholm to visit his home at 4:30 p.m. on May 16. On May 16 at about 4:48 p.m., dispatchers in the Colleton County 911 Dispatch Office began receiving phones calls about the shooting incident at the Miller home.

Chisolm has been held without bond in the Colleton County Jail since his arrest for the Ruffin shootings.

La Shay Jaire Aiken, 19, of Walterboro was also arrested on May 25 in the Ruffin shootings, charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder and single counts of attempted armed robbery and first-degree murder.

At the time of the Ruffin murders, Chisolm was out on a $60,000 bond for two counts of armed robbery and two counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He was arrested on those charges on Nov. 7, 2016.