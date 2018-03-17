Mack named DSS Employee of Month | News | The Press and Standard

Cathy Mack, a background investigator in the Office of Inspector General, is one of four DSS January Employees of the Month.

Originally from Walterboro, Mack has been with the agency for 36 years, the last dozen processing SLED name-based criminal history background checks for foster care and adoptive families statewide. According to her nomination, “she has the knowledge, training, skills, and ability to process/analyze the criminal records in a timely manner and always produces work of the highest quality. She is loyal to the agency and its mission and has excellent rapport with all she comes in contact to include DSS Foster Care/Adoption and Child Placing Agency staff.”

She loves her job and knows it “is very important.”

“When I heard that I was nominated and then chosen as one of the Employees of the Month, I was very surprised,” Mack said. “I also felt humbled that my supervisor and director would consider me for such an honor.”

Staff chosen as part of the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director along with other honorees, a dedicated parking space, a photo and write up displayed at the state office and a write-up sent to their community newspaper.

Other January winners included: Rennette Hawkins-Capers, an EBT Program Coordinator with the Food and Nutrition Programs Division; Anna Henson, a Family Preservation Case Manager with Lancaster County DSS; and Julie Taylor, a SNAP Quality Control Supervisor.