Lowcountry Pow Wow and Cultural Festival to be held in Hardeeville | News | The Press and Standard

Lowcountry Pow Wow and Cultural Festival to be held in Hardeeville

Last Updated: March 1, 2018 at 12:21 pm

The Lowcountry Pow Wow and Cultural Festival returns to Millstone Landing on the Savannah River, Saturday and Sunday March 10th and 11th with the public invited.

Fascinating traditions of Native American Indians will be on display including tribal dancers in full regalia, captivating story-telling, period encampment, authentic demonstrations, basket weaving, native and contemporary foods, crafts and much more.

“We started this event 18 years ago to educate our community about the cultures and traditions of the Native American people that once inhabited our region,” said Mike Benton, festival chairman. “It has become an annual celebration. Visitors come from all over the United States to participate and attend.” The dancers perform in full native costume and captivate audiences of all ages. “It’s a family-fun weekend and one that our community looks forward to every year. Seating is limited, so be sure to bring lawn chairs,” said Benton.

The festival takes place at Millstone Landing , off of I-95 at S.C. Exit 5. Signage will show the way. Saturday and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students and seniors and children five and under are free. Two-day passes are available as well: $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

Additional details are available from Mike Benton at 843-384-5551.