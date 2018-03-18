Love is an action word | Faith | The Press and Standard

Prior to my father’s going home to be with the Lord on Dec. 16, 1999, he had a talk with me in September about his final wishes. Needless to say, I did not want to hear it. As he continued to talk about this subject that I did not want him to broach, I kept trying to change the subject and talk about other things. Even so, he paid me no attention and completely made his wishes known to me.

One of the things that he asked that I do is to get his cousin and dear friend, the now late Rev. James Austin Williams, to deliver his eulogy. So when Daddy transitioned in the early hours of that cool December morning, we immediately called to let him know.

He lived in Hendersonville, and I have no idea how Cousin Jay, as we affectionately called him, made it to Colleton Medical Center so quickly. Shortly after I made the call, he was there with us. I told him what Daddy had told me in September. Little did I know it would be so quickly after Daddy had verbalized his final wishes that he would be leaving us.

Rev. Williams knew how to bring a word, and he was in no rush as he delivered the final words he wanted to share about my dear father. Although my heart was so heavy that day of the service, I do remember that Cousin Jay’s topic of discussion was “Love Does.”

He talked about when Daddy and Momma fell in love with each other and were planning to get married, Daddy brought her to him to get his approval. He could see how much they loved each other and that it wasn’t what they said, but it was what he could see in their relationship.

Therefore, his message was a “litany” of how love is an action word; in other words, “Love Does.” I Corinthians 14:16 (ESV) says, “Let all that you do be done in love.” I John 4:8 (ESV) goes on to tell us, “Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love.” Further, I John 3:18 (ESV) affirms, “Little children, let us not love in word or talk but in deed and in truth.”

All three of these verses of Scripture, among others, confirm, “Love Does.”

One thing I know is that Daddy loved the ground on which my mother walked, and he did not talk it; he showed it. As I reminisced about Daddy and his final wishes, this subject of love has resonated with me for the past several days.

Isaiah United Methodist Church had Family and Friends Revival this past week, and the pastor who spoke on Friday night talked about love.

The Rev. Henry Ravenell, the pastor of Isaiah, closed the services for that week on Sunday, and his topic was about love.

My husband and I attended the memorial service for a longtime, dear family friend, Betty Johnson Tracy, on Sunday afternoon and when Rev. Tony Williams delivered the eulogy, he made references to love at least four or five times.

Therefore, I knew that God wanted me to tell His people this week about love as He has told me before, and I obeyed.

One thing that we all need to realize is that just telling someone that you love him or her is not good enough. You have to show it as Christ showed us that He loves us. He gave His life so that we can live a fulfilled life. How can you say that you love God but hate your fellow man?

Consequently, I John 4:20 (ESV) teaches us, “If anyone says, ‘I love God,’ and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen cannot love God whom he has not seen.”

Some of the chaos and confusion that is going on in the world today is because of a lack of love. As the songwriter says, “What the world needs now is love sweet love; it’s the only thing that there’s just too little of.”

People know that you love them by what you do, not by what you say. Talk is cheap.

We must love in spirit and in deed. According to 121 Community Church’s Blog in Grapevine, Texas, there are 10 suggested ways of how to love your brothers and sisters in Christ.

All of the suggestions demonstrate action, not talk, because “Love Does.”

• Put them first. (Philippians 2:3)

• Seek their good. (1 Thessalonians 5:15)

• Ask for their forgiveness/forgive them. (Colossians 3:13)

• Listen to them. (James 1:19)

• Include them. (1 Peter 4:9)

• Be generous. (II Corinthians 9:11)

• Sacrifice [for them]. (John 15:13

• Tell the truth. (Ephesians 4:25)

• Encourage them with the Gospel. (I Thessalonians 5:11)

• Pray for them. (James 5:16)

My earthly father taught his family about love through his actions, not his words. He gave and sacrificed beyond measure for my mother, my two sisters, his grandchildren, other family members, friends, and me.

His example will remain with me for the rest of my life because he showed us that “Love Does.”

I leave you with this thought.

“Things are to be used and people are to be loved.”

However, the problem in today’s world is that people are being used and things are being loved.

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)