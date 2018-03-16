Local woman educator of year | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 9:28 am

Walterboro High School graduate Janet Campbell has been selected as North Carolina’s 2017 Middle School Health Educator of the Year. Currently a 25-year career health educator in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System, Campbell has consistently proven to be a highly effective educator.

Her efforts span a multitude of locations and levels, including high school and middle school. However, her heart beams with passion for middle schoolers.

Currently teaching at Community House Middle School, she has successfully integrated skill-based health education with technology, exposing students to real-life situations and enhancing problem-solving skills.

Campbell’s innovative strategies and collaboration with core educators has proven essential to students demonstrating the abilities to conquer the challenges facing 21st century students.

She is the daughter of John and Barbara Campbell of Round O and the niece of Edna Campbell, Ella Glover and Danette Haynes.

A 1986 graduate of Walterboro High School, she holds a bachelor of science degree in health education from Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C.