Local teen featured in magazine | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 1:02 pm

Photos by Cristina Photography SC

Kaylee Noella DeLeon, a ninth grader at Colleton County High School, was featured in “A’La Mode Child and Teen Magazine.” The magazine story states: “Kaylee Noella is 15 years old and lives in Round O and is a 9th grader at a local high school where she plays soccer for the Junior Varsity Team. Kaylee has been actively pursing her dreams for two-and-a-half years, 30 fashion shows in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina in 2017, an extra in the series ‘Shots Fired,’ a YouTube Make Up Commercial for Glasmourous Eye Candy Cosmetics, and two music videos. She is a part of JGN Models, Starts in Motion Model Management, and has the honor of being a Brand Ambassador for Tr(us)t Clothing Co. with a lot more to come in the near future. Kaylee wants to thank everyone that has helped her along the way from the bottom of her heart.”