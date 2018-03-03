Local Burger King helps March of Dimes | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 4:44 pm

The local Burger King, owned by Cook Enterprises, donated 10 percent of its lunch proceeds Feb. 20 to the March of Dimes. This is the third year the business has supported the March of Dimes. At left is Mindy Corbett and at right, Josh Bell, owner of Cook Enterprises.