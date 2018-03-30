Library holds celebration of Colleton’s authors and illustrators | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 9:57 am

Rosalee Arokiasamy brought copies of the books created by the first- and second-grade students at Northside Elementary School. Arokiasamy said this year’s book, “If I Had a Super Power,” will have its unveiling on April 23. She was accompanied to the library’s celebration by her son Joseph.

Ember Estridge arrived at March 24’s Celebration of Colleton County Authors and Illustrators with copies of her book, “Leon’s Lines,” plus a sampling of her jewelry and a tray of cookies. The book and jewelry were for sale — the cookies were free.

Edisto Beach poet Sandra Marshburn, left, and Walterboro minister Apostle Jimmie Williams, right, shared a table at the celebration of Colleton County authors and illustrators held at the library.

Walterboro painter Becky Lee was the lone illustrator to attend the celebration. Lee used her painting of the iconic Catholic church at Catholic Hill as the cover of a note card she was offering for sale.