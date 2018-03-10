Letter to the Editor | Opinion | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 9:44 am

Dear Editor:

To everyone who attended and/or contributed to the recent benefits (cookouts/dinners, walk/ride, car show, raffles) for Lorilee Adams:

Our heartfelt, sincere “thank you” goes out to all the kind and generous folks who shared their love and support for Lorilee Adams. It was awesome to see how everyone just stepped right in to give a helping hand and assistance.

We are very appreciative of all the generous donations, hard work, kind words and willingness to help out. The outreach among family, friends, neighbors and the community was very touching and heartwarming. A special thank you comes from our hearts.

To each and every one, we extend our deep appreciation for all you have done. Your outpouring of love and support has provided Lori and her family with enormous comfort, relief and strength. Please continue the fight with her and keep Lori uplifted in prayer.

Believe with Team Lorilee!

With our love and heartfelt thanks,

The Adams Family

Walterboro