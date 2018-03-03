Learning about teeth | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 3, 2018 5:00 pm
Coastal Kids’ Dentistry came out to Academy Road Preschool and visited classes during Dental Health Month. Ms. Victoria taught the children the proper way to brush their teeth with Marvin’s help. Presley, Skylar, Khali, Ryan, David, Nathaniel, Aralynn and Caleb from the 2-year-old class enjoyed the presentation.
