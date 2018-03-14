Lady Hawks go 2-2 in SCISA Tourney | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity softball team went 2-2 in the SCISA Softball Tournament held this past weekend in Sumter.

The Lady War Hawks picked up wins over Thomas Heyward (3-2) and Robert E. Lee (8-3) and lost to Carolina Academy twice (1-0, 4-2). Earlier in the week, CPA shut out Scott’s Branch 18-0 and pounded John Paul II 22-1.

Against Scott’s Branch, Anne Garrett Carter, Meredith Ware and Haley Bootle combined for the win. Weslin Jones was 3-3 with 2-RBI’s and two scores. Langley Harter, Carter, Elizabeth Anne Dean, Mollie Warren and Taylor Tomedolskey recorded multiple hits in the win.

Bootle and Wright combined in the circle and recorded four strikeouts between them in the win over John Paul II. Jones was 2-2 at the plate and scored twice. Ten hits were recorded for Colleton Prep in game.

In game one of the SCISA Softball Tournament, Carter took the loss for the Lady Hawks. She allowed one run on two hits, striking out six. Two hits were recorded in a mostly defensive game, with Jones and Warren collecting a hit each.

Meredith Ware earned the win in the circle against the Lady Rebels, allowing one earned run on three hits, walking two and striking out two. Carter went 1-1 at the plate with a 2-RBI homerun. Jones and Harter recorded a hit each.

Rachel Wright earned the win against Robert E. Lee, allowing three earned runs on four hits, issuing three walks and striking out four across three innings of work. Six hits were recorded in the game from Jones, Harter, Ware, Dean, Warren and Bootle.

Ware recorded the loss to Carolina Academy in five innings of work, allowing three earned runs on six hits and striking out one. Ware led the Lady Hawks at the plate, going 3-3 with 2-RBI’s, that included a double. Harter and Brittney Brownlee each had a hit.

Colleton Prep (5-2, 1-0) was scheduled to travel to Thomas Heyward on Wednesday March 15.