Lady Hawk Soccer earns win over CCMS Jr. Lady Cougars | Sports | The Press and Standard

Lady Hawk Soccer earns win over CCMS Jr. Lady Cougars

By CINDY CROSBY

The JV Lady Hawk soccer team earned a 6-0 win over the CCMS Jr. Lady Cougars on Wednesday March 14.

Emily Wilson scored two goals and Ally Crook, Anne Hatcher White, Ella Nolte and Laura Barnes all scored one goal each.

“The team did a fantastic job communicating, passing, and playing their positions,” said Coach Bray Campbell. “They controlled passes and got to the ball. Everything Assistant Coach Charlie Spears and I have been telling them, they did in yesterday’s game. We are incredibly proud of the performance the entire team gave yesterday.”

Campbell cited Gracie Bishop, Jeyda Bolukbasi and Cassie Craven for standout efforts in the game.

“Stopper Gracie Bishop has really impressed me in practice and games, but yesterday she did great,” said Campbell. “She stepped up to lead the defense when Hannah Wilson wasn’t on the field; she challenged the opposing team for the ball and was aggressive and controlled her part of the field. Defender Jeyda Bolukbasi was on her game yesterday. She hustled to the ball, was very aggressive and made some great plays. She was switching in and out with sweeper Hannah Wilson to make sure the defense held off CCMS’ offense. Defender Cassie Craven has been awesome this season, surprising me with her confidence, aggressiveness and communication with the other girls. She took the time to look up, find her teammate on the field and make a solid pass.”

“All of the girls did a great job,” said Campbell. “I am very proud of the hard work, determination and dedication they have shown so far this season.”

The Lady Hawks were scheduled to travel to Northwoods Academy on Tuesday March 20 and rematch CCMS on Wednesday March 21.