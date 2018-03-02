Lady Cougar Softball to compete in Pee Dee Pitch-Off | Sports Preview | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Softball team will officially kick-off the 2018 season when they host Cane Bay Tuesday March 6 in a Region 8-AAAA game. The Lady Cougars are coming off a 14-9 overall season and 5-5 finish in conference play.

In preseason competition, the Lady Cougars have been working out the question marks while competing in their own Grand Slam Jam and traveling to scrimmages against James Island and Barnwell. They will finish out their preseason work March 2-3 when they compete in the Pee Dee Pitch-Off Tournament in Florence. The Lady Cougars will face Marlboro Academy in the opening game scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Looking ahead to the 2018 season, the Lady Cougars will look to veteran players Victoria Brewington, Hallie Robertson and Ashlyn Rawls to provide leadership. The Lady Cougars ace Whitley Weathers will hold most of the pitching duties from within the circle, while a question mark remains for the number two spot.

“We will be counting on Whitley to do the bulk of the pitching,” said Coach Rusty Adams. “The backup spot is still up in the air between Sydney Howard, Karson Hiott and Vic (Brewington.) Hannah Roberson will play the slot at third, while Dakari Gant will be counted on to anchor the outfield in center. Ashley Savage, Roneisha Robinson and J’Nay McClain will see work in the outfield.

“We had a good scrimmage against Barnwell last week,” said Adams. “We played well defensively, but didn’t hit as well as I thought we would. We pitched very well, but still need someone to step up as the backup. We are looking forward to seeing some good competition in the Pee Dee Pitch-Off this upcoming weekend.”

According to Adams, the Lady Cougars know what their goals are for the 2018 season. “We are looking to improve in the conference standings and continue to make the playoffs,” said Adams. “We will have to hit throughout the line-up and not just depend on a couple of players. They have been working hard and have really made good strides in the past couple of weeks. We are looking forward to getting the season started.”