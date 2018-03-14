Lady Cougar Softball splits region games | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 8:51 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity softball team split Region 8-AAAA games last week against Cane Bay and Beaufort.

The Lady Cougars earned a 7-2 win over the Eagles and lost 9-2 versus the Cobras. They were coming off a 2-3 outing in the Pee Dee Pitch-Off held March 2-3 in Florence.

Whitley Weathers recorded both decisions last week in the circle for Colleton County.

Karson Hiott went 2-4 against Cane Bay with an RBI to lead the Lady Cougars in their nine-hit effort against the Lady Cobras.

Against Beaufort, Victoria Brewington went 3-4 at the plate. Hallie Robertson, Hannah Robertson and Ashley Savage recorded two hits each.

“Five errors cost us against Cane Bay,” said Coach Rusty Adams. “Whitley pitched well in both games. Our defense played well against Beaufort.”

Now 3-4 overall and 0-2 in Region 8-AAAA, the Lady Cougars were scheduled to host Barnwell on Monday March 12 and travel to Hilton Head on Tuesday March 13. They will play at home Friday March 16 versus Berkeley.