Lady Cougar Soccer off to 2-0 start | Sports | The Press and Standard

March 6, 2018

By CINDY CROSBY

The varsity Lady Cougar Soccer team is off to a 2-0 start on the season after holding its opponents scoreless through two games. Colleton County defeated North Charleston (11-0) and May River (1-0) last week.

Against North Charleston, the Lady Cougars’ Heather Dowd and Ashlyn Harley each had two goals. Faith Allen recorded a goal and an assist, while Macie Stone, Mckenna Mabry, Amiyah Robinson, Karis Thomas, Caroline Duffie and Jada Frazier each had a single goal.

“We made a lot of adjustments in the game and moved our players into different positions,” said Coach Danny Wiggins about the shutout win over North Charleston.

“We combined passing and kept the ball on our side of the field pretty much throughout the first half. In the second half, we had players who usually play defensively playing up with attacker in defensive positions — and still managed to hold possession and pass well.”

Freshman Anne Mathis Thomas scored the lone goal for the Lady Cougars against May River.

Kate Downey recorded a clean sheet, recording eight saves.

“In the 25th minute, Faith Allen took a shot from the distance on a break-a-way that came off the keeper,” said Wiggins.

“Anne Mathis followed up well to score. Every player contributed in the win over May River. They were very fast and physical, but we matched up well.

“We are off to a good start,” said Wiggins. “I look forward to seeing this team develop and build chemistry as the season progresses.”

The Lady Cougars were scheduled to host Cane Bay in the Region 8-AAAA home opener Tuesday March 6 before traveling to Beaufort High School on Friday March 9. JV games begin at 5:30 and varsity will start at 7 p.m.