Lady Cougar Soccer improves to 3-2 | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 9:19 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity soccer team improved to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in Region 8-AAAA following a 2-1 win over Cane Bay High School on Friday March 23 on the road. Earlier in the week, the Lady Cougars battled weather and field conditions, as home matches against Stall High School and Barnwell were postponed.

In a come-from-behind effort, the Lady Cougars earned a hard-fought win over the Lady Cobras following goals from Heather Dowd and Caroline Duffie on an assist from Faith Allen.

“We were down 1-0 at the half, even though we kept the ball on our side of the field for most of that time,” said Coach Danny Wiggins. “Heather scored the equalizer in the 55th minute and the game picked up for us. Amiyah, Caroline and Karis were controlling the field, winning ***** out of the air and playing it out to feet. Stephanie had a great game taking the ball wide and stepping in from outside mid to become a threat in our attacking third. McKenna had great tackles and kept the ball at her feet, building attacks from the back. Daryn had one of her best games as she was breaking down every attack they had on her side.

“Faith’s vision for the field helped create opportunities for us throughout the game,” added Wiggins. “Our go-ahead goal came in the 70th minute from defensive mid Caroline Duffie, who scored from Faith Allen’s corner kick.

“The team played well with nine strong tackles and kept possession well,” said Wiggins. “We created a lot of opportunities in our attacking third but just couldn’t find the net. We took 10 shots, but only three were on frame. Being down 1-0 at half, we had a talk about winning every ball and combining. Honestly, we outplayed them, so we didn’t have a lot of adjustments to make. We talked about being offensive-minded and taking every touch to goal. It needed to come down to who wanted it more.”

Rachel Dandridge and Kate Downey split time in goal during the first half with each recording a save. In the second half, Dandridge recorded two additional saves and the Lady Cougars added eight strong tackles.

“Every player contributed in the win and played in this game,” said Wiggins. “As a team we are getting stronger. As we move forward into the season, it must be a total team effort. I am so proud of each of these young ladies.”

Colleton County was scheduled to host Beaufort on Tuesday March 27 and will play Hilton Head on Thursday March 29 at home.