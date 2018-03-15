Lady Cougar Soccer earns region win | Sports | The Press and Standard

March 14, 2018

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County High School varsity girls’ soccer team split region matches last week, earning a 4-2 win over Cane Bay and losing a close 2-1 defensive battle against Beaufort.

“We came out strong against Cane Bay and scored early to set the tone,” said Coach Danny Wiggins.

“Amiyah Robinson scored in the second minute following up on a ball from a corner kick. Cane Bay answered quickly to equalize just minutes later. Faith Allen scored our go-ahead goal in the 28th minute on a breakaway as she cut behind the keeper and finished far post. Faith scored again just before the half putting us up 3-1.

“The second half we combined better and kept possession over 75 percent,” said Wiggins. “We put together several strings of seven-plus passes. Cane Bay scored to make it 3-2, but Heather Dowd added a comfort goal to give us the win.

“Rachel Dandridge recorded 10 good saves in goal and Kate Downey finished the last 10 minutes in goal for the win,” said Wiggins.

“We had strong play from McKenna Mabry, Daryn Hooker, Amber Warren and Amiyah Robinson, as well as Karis Thomas with a combined 12 strong tackles. Our outside-mids, Stephanie Hooker and Macie Stone, as well as Dorothy Dessoye and Anne Mathis Thomas, did a tremendous job playing 18-to-18 helping defend as well as building attacks.

“Every player contributed in the total team effort,” said Wiggins. “We still have a lot of work to do, but it is nice to get a region win.

“This gives us something to build on moving forward.”

In Friday’s loss to Beaufort, the Lady Cougars scored first and went into the half tied 1-1.

“Faith scored our goal in the 24th minute, but a questionable call allowed Beaufort to score from a free kick to equalize,” said Wiggins.

“We came out strong in the second half but made some mistakes, which they took advantage of. I look forward to facing Beaufort at home. In the meantime, we have some work to do to prepare for the week ahead as we travel to Hilton Head and Berkeley for region matches.”