Lady Cougar Soccer 2-2 in Region 8-AAAA | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 11:37 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity soccer team split Region 8-AAAA games last week, earning a 2-1 win over Berkeley and a 10-0 defeat at the hands of Hilton Head High School. The Lady Cougars are now 4-2 overall and 2-2 in region competition.

Against Berkeley in the first half, the Lady Cougars recorded six tackles and Rachel Dandridge had six saves in the goal for Colleton County. In second-half action, they recorded 10 tackles and seven saves.

“We scored for the first time in the 12th minute,” said Coach Danny Wiggins following the game. “Amiyah Robinson scored from just inside the 18 with her non-dominant right foot. The Lady Stags equalized late in the half from a corner.

“Tied 1-1 at the half, we came out strong and combined well to finish,” said Wiggins. “Our go-ahead goal came in the 44th minute from Heather Dowd on an assist from Robinson.

“We made some adjustments in our formation, as we moved Amber Warren to center back and Karis Thomas up to holding mid with Caroline Duffie,” said Wiggins. “Great play from everyone is what allowed us to keep control of the ball. McKenna Mabry and Daryn Hooker played well defensively, while Robinson, Thomas and Duffie played great, winning the ball and keeping possession. Macie Stone had one of her best games and Faith Allen did well. Basically, the second half was our best effort so far. Every player contributed and stayed positive throughout the game.”