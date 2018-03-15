Kindergarten registration under way | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 10:17 am

Registration for Colleton County parents who seek to have their child attend public school kindergarten or pre-kindergarten next school year (2018-19) has begun.

Interested parents with children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2018 should complete kindergarten enrollment packets at the school serving their neighborhood’s attendance zone. Attendance zone information can be found on the Colleton County School District’s website.

Parents with children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2018 should register for pre-kindergarten at their neighborhood schools. Because space is limited for pre-kindergarten, 4-year-olds will be assessed for possible enrollment. Children must be registered in advance. Each school will contact parent(s) for screening. Screenings will be held the March 12-30 at Bells Elementary, Cottageville Elementary, Hendersonville Elementary and Black Street Early Childhood Center.

Decisions on placement for pre-kindergarten will be made at each school after screenings are complete. Children are ranked in order of greatest need for participation based on the Child Development Education Program (CDEP) guidelines.

For all student enrollments, parents should bring their child’s long form birth certificate, state certificate of immunizations (shot record) and two proofs of residency such as a utility bill showing a home address.

For more information about registering a child in Colleton County, call your neighborhood school or the district office’s Office of Curriculum and Instruction at 843-782-4526. Information is also available on the school district’s website at www.colletonsd.org.