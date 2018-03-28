JV Lady Hawks winning with balanced offense and defense at mid-season | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 9:24 am

Photo submitted by Christie Slocum

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Junior Varsity Colleton Prep Softball team began its season with a 21-6 win over Jefferson Davis Academy in late February and now post a 7-2 record at the mid-point of the season.

In the 21-6 win over Jefferson Davis, Becca Martin and Sidney Bailey combined for the win in the circle. Mackenzie Pellum scored four times in the game to pace the Lady Hawk’s offense.

Against John Paul II on March 7, Colleton Prep earned a 14-10 win in region play. The Lady Hawks fell behind 4-0 early, but Jordan Slocum’s leadoff double in the second inning proved to be a wakeup call for CPA’s bats. Hannah Strickland and Linley Jones both had 2-RBI singles in a seven-run inning. The Golden Warriors regained the lead in the third, but stellar pitching from Sidney Bailey shut down their offense for the final four innings. Ashlyn Langdale provided the needed offensive effort when she singled to bring home the winning runs.

The JV squad competed in the SCISA JV Tournament held March 9-10 in Sumter with a 3-2 record, picking up wins over Carolina Academy (6-4), Pee Dee Academy (2-1), Conway Christian (11-0) and losses versus Marlboro Academy (4-3) and Carolina Academy (10-2).

Highlights from game one against Carolina Academy included RBI singles in the first from Becca Martin, Ashlyn Langdale and Carolina Kinard for a 4-0 early lead. Langdale added two RBI’s in the second to give CPA a 6-0 lead. In the circle, Martin struck out four in the first two innings, then gave way to Bailey in the third.

In game two against Marlboro Academy, Jones doubled in the first to bring in Pellum and tie the game. “The Dragons tacked on two runs to give them a 4-2 lead,” said Coach Tiger Martin. “Langdale singled and scored in the third to pull us within a run. With two outs and a runner on third, Anslie Murdaugh sent a shot to right that looked as though it would tie the game, but their right fielder made a snow cone catch to save the 4-3 win for them.”

Becca Martin earned the win in the circle for CPA against Pee Dee Academy in game three of the tournament, recording four strikeouts in four innings of work. Martin helped her cause at the plate, with a triple in the third that drove in Pellum and Jones to give the Lady Hawks a 2-1 lead. At catcher, Jones gunned down the potential tying run in the final inning to preserve the win.

Bailey went the distance in an 11-0 shutout over Conway Christian Academy in game four. Pellum and Strickland had key hits in the contest.

In the fifth game of the day, the JV Hawks struggled defensively against Carolina Academy. Becca Martin scored the Lady Hawk’s only runs in the game. “We lost our edge — especially on the defensive side of the ball,” said Martin. “We’d get two outs early in the inning but couldn’t get off the field without giving two or three runs away. Bailee Stanley was the lone standout on defense.”

In a hometown contest, the CPA JV team and the CCMS team played at the ACE Basin Sports Complex March 12. Martin earned the win over five innings of work, allowing four earned runs on five hits, striking out six. Jones and Martin recorded multiple hits in the contest, while Slocum, Bailey and Stanley had a hit each.

Against region opponent Thomas Heyward on Thursday March 15, Martin recorded the win in the circle, striking out nine. Linley Jones went 4-4 on the day including a 2-RBI in-the-park homerun. “Jones got us ahead with a 2-run in-the-park homerun,” said Martin. “After Martin struck out the side in the bottom of the first, Stanley and Murdaugh had RBI’s to stretch the lead to 4-0. Langdale and Slocum had RBI singles in the third, before Strickland finished off with a big hit in the fifth.”

The JV Hawks were scheduled to host Orangeburg Prep Tuesday March 27 before heading into spring break.