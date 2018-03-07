JV Lady Cougars open season with 2-0 loss | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 6, 2018 at 4:28 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The junior varsity Lady Cougar Soccer team opened the 2018 season with a 2-0 loss to May River High School Friday March 2 on the road. They hosted Cane Bay Tuesday March 6 at Cougar Field.

“Coach Van Hulst and I are excited to be back, and we are looking forward to what the season has to offer,” said second-year Coach Mary Katherine Priester. “We have been working hard at practice on touches, positions and conditioning. We had a great turn out in tryouts this year and have more players than we did last year.

“We have some new players that we are excited to see get out on the field,” said Priester. “Sarah Ward and Faith Bishop have shown a lot of great effort and talent at practice. We have a lot of returning players who really did a great job last year including Kash David, India Stokes, Jada Frazier, Sierra Obenaus, Kaylee Reimel, Zy Johnson, Lyndsey Montjoy, Charleston Beach and Ryleigh Bishop.”