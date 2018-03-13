Justin Wittington | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | March 13, 2018 12:57 pm
Justin Whittington
Mr. Justin Ronald Whittington of Cedar Lane in Hampton died early Saturday morning, March 10th, 2018 in the Coastal Carolina Hospital near Ridgeland.
Mr. Whittington was born in Colleton County March 22, 1990, a son of Mary Ellen Stanley DeLoach (David Kinard) and Jay Whittington (Ann Firster). He was a Yard Foreman with Walterboro Pole Yard, enjoyed all types of sports and working on his truck. Most of all, he loved his family, spending time and taking care of them.
Surviving are: his wife: Kaila Nicole Whittington of Hampton; son: Justin Ronald Whittington, Jr. of Hampton; brother: Jonathan, J.J. Whittington (Racheal) of Hampton; sister: Olivia DeLoach of Varnville; maternal grandparents: John and Mary Ann Stanley of Varnville; paternal grandparents: Mickey and Catherine Whittington of Varnville; and step-sisters: Lisa Winn, Patience Rosier, Ashley Firster and Pamala Ginn. There are many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 14th, in the Chapel of Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home with burial in the Sandy Run Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 13th, at the funeral home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.