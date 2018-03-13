Justin Wittington | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Justin Whittington

Mr. Justin Ronald Whittington of Cedar Lane in Hampton died early Saturday morning, March 10th, 2018 in the Coastal Carolina Hospital near Ridgeland.

Mr. Whittington was born in Colleton County March 22, 1990, a son of Mary Ellen Stanley DeLoach (David Kinard) and Jay Whittington (Ann Firster). He was a Yard Foreman with Walterboro Pole Yard, enjoyed all types of sports and working on his truck. Most of all, he loved his family, spending time and taking care of them.

Surviving are: his wife: Kaila Nicole Whittington of Hampton; son: Justin Ronald Whittington, Jr. of Hampton; brother: Jonathan, J.J. Whittington (Racheal) of Hampton; sister: Olivia DeLoach of Varnville; maternal grandparents: John and Mary Ann Stanley of Varnville; paternal grandparents: Mickey and Catherine Whittington of Varnville; and step-sisters: Lisa Winn, Patience Rosier, Ashley Firster and Pamala Ginn. There are many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 14th, in the Chapel of Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home with burial in the Sandy Run Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 13th, at the funeral home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton.