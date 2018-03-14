Jr. Lady Cougars start strong | Sports | The Press and Standard

March 14, 2018

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Middle School softball team improved to 2-0 following wins over Hardeeville (24-0) and North District Middle School (14-4).

In the win over Hardeeville, Jewel Chambers and Lana Catterton combined in the circle. The Jr. Cougars recorded 19 hits in the game and scored eight runs in the second inning. Makayla Chisolm recorded two in-the-park homeruns, while Peyton Taylor, Jiarha Pinckney and Chambers each had a triple in the game.

Against North District, Makayla Voss worked five innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, issuing three walks and striking out nine. The Jr. Cougars had 18 hits in the game and stole nine bases. Chambers was 3-4 at the plate, scoring three times. Chisolm, Mackenzie Pellum, Taylor and Christian Williams recorded multiple hits.

“The girls played well together last week with a few errors on flyballs and baserunning; which we will be working on this week,” said Coach Janice Wright.

The CCMS Jr. Lady Cougars were scheduled to play Colleton Prep on Monday March 12 and Carver-Edisto on Wednesday March 14 at the ACE Basin Sports Complex.