Jr. Cougars take loss against North District | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 14, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 8:55 am
Grayson Cromer on the hill for the Jr. Cougars as the Colleton County Middle School baseball team got off to a 1-1 start following a win over Hardeeville (18-0) and a loss to North District (9-3). The Jr. Cougars were scheduled to play Colleton Prep’s Middle School team and Carver-Edisto this week.
