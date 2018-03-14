Jr. Cougars take loss against North District | Sports | The Press and Standard

Grayson Cromer on the hill for the Jr. Cougars as the Colleton County Middle School baseball team got off to a 1-1 start following a win over Hardeeville (18-0) and a loss to North District (9-3). The Jr. Cougars were scheduled to play Colleton Prep’s Middle School team and Carver-Edisto this week.