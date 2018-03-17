‘It is all in how you finish’ – The Tabb Sisters beat the odds | News | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Tabb sisters are something else. If you do not believe me, well just ask Coach Joey Ritter, who spent the last four weeks helping them achieve an important goal — their high school diplomas.

Justice and Jasmine, 23-year-old twins, and younger sister Mia, 22, all dropped out of high school at the same time. Now, these dynamic and charming young women have a high school diploma under their belt and big plans for the future.

“We moved around a lot with our parents,” explained Mia. “We should’ve never quit — but we did. We started at the same time, quit at the same time and now we have finished at the same time.”

The sisters, who have held several jobs in the food and beverage industry, attempted to earn their GEDs once before. This time, however, they were determined — and motivated.

Both Jasmine and Justice now have young daughters who look up to them and the twin sisters say they want to keep it that way. “Education is very important,” said Justice. “I know that now. I want to make sure my daughter and my nieces know that too.”

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve had a mind frame of doing something with my life,” said Mia. “The fact that I didn’t have a diploma that would allow me to pursue my dreams is what made me come back. I’ve just got to be somebody and do something important with my life.”

Although determined to finish, the sisters readily admit the last month was not easy. “We would call each other every morning to make sure we were up and coming,” said Jasmine smiling. “Sometimes we would say some ugly things to each other over the phone, but it worked every time.”

Coach Ritter looked like a proud dad as he listened to the sisters’ good-natured joking about his class.

“They were in the same class and competed against each other the entire time with their grades,” said Ritter, who was recently announced as the Adult Education State Teacher of the Year. “But in the end, they supported each other tremendously.”

“I think the most amazing thing about the Tabb sisters is they are always so full of personality and are a whirlwind when they come into the building,” said Chris Horvath, director of Adult Education. “I think it is awesome how they have stuck together and supported each other through this. My hope is that they realize how intelligent and special they really are. They are all really bright young women who, I hope, will go far and achieve all their dreams.”

With high school diplomas in their hands, the Tabb sisters have big plans for their future. Justice plans to enroll in college and hopes to become a pharmacist, Jasmine is pursuing a career in the Air Force and Mia plans to enroll in college and major in early childhood education.

“If you don’t have a high school diploma, Colleton County Adult Education is the place to go,” said Mia. “Coach Ritter is the best. He was the real motivation for us and he made sure we did everything we supposed to do.”

After meeting the Tabb sisters, there is little doubt the sky’s the limit for these bright and charming young women.