Indians finish as Region X runner-up | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 9:25 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The University of South Carolina Salkehatchie Indians finished the 2017-18 season 20-10 overall and recorded a 9-4 finish in Region X. The Indians defeated Brunswick Community College (107-81) in the Region X quarter-finals and then defeated Caldwell Community College (62-45) in the semi-finals to advance.

Facing Cape Fear for the Region X title on Saturday, March 10 in Pinehurst, N.C., the Indians came from behind in the second half to force overtime. Cape Fear was able to jump out front early in the overtime period and earned the win in the 76-65 nail-biter.

“It was no secret that our goal from day one was to win the Region 10 Championship and make it to the National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kan.,” said Coach Jake Williams. “Unfortunately, we fell just short of that goal, but I could not be more proud of our young men. They stepped up to every challenge this season, and they did it together as a family. We have eight sophomores who will be receiving scholarships to continue their education and basketball career at four-year universities, and that’s what this is all truly about in junior college athletics. We will be announcing as each young man selects and signs to his four-year university. We look forward to a strong off-season in recruiting and plan on competing for another championship next season.”