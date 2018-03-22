Incumbents file re-election paperwork | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 12:07 pm

March 16, the first day of the statement of candidacy filing period for the June 12 primary, ended up being incumbents’ day.

Evon Robinson, the incumbent Colleton County Councilmember for one of the two Eastern District posts, was the first to file.

Robinson, running for reelection in the Democratic primary, was at the door when the filing period began March 16 at noon.

During the rest of the afternoon, Robinson was followed by the two other incumbent council members up for reelection: Republican W. Gene Whetsell, who holds the at-large post, and Republican Steve Murdaugh, who holds one of the two Western District council seats.

Also filing for reelection to county posts were Democrat Ashley Heaton Amundson for county probate judge and Republican Becky Hill for the county auditor.

Also completing their paperwork for re-election to their South Carolina House of Representative seats were Democrat Justin Bamberg in the 90th District and Michael Rivers Sr. in the 121st District.

On March 19, the two other state representatives who represent portions of Colleton County – St. Rep. Robert Brown (D-116th) and St. Rep. Patsy Knight (D-97th) – had joined the list of incumbents seeking to run for reelection in the Democratic primary.

Colleton County Auditor Jeff B. Slocum was the last county government incumbent to file for reelection, submitting his paperwork for the Republican primary on March 20.

March 20 also provided the first challenger to an incumbent with Don Johnson filing his paperwork to run in the Republican primary for the 97th South Carolina House District, challenging Knight’s tenure in Columbia.

The statement of candidacy period ends at noon on March 30.