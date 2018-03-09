Improvements at airport nearly completed | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 9:13 am

The infrastructure project to bring improved water and sanitary sewer service to the Lowcountry Regional Airport is in its final stages.

The work on the installation of water and sewer lines serving the airport being done by Anson Construction of Mount Pleasant is expected to be completed in late April or mid-May.

John T. Stieglitz III, director of the county’s Capital Projects and Purchasing Department, said the second phase of infrastructure project — the work at Venture Park — is on hold until the airport work is completed. Venture Park is the new development site the county is establishing next to the Sarlaflex facility.

The project, costing an estimated $1.7 million, is being funded by a combination of sources. County officials secured $780,000 in funds from the Economic Development Association from the federal government and $500,000 from South Carolina’s Rural Infrastructure Authority.

Funding from the county’s Capital Projects Sales Tax provides the remainder of the construction funds.

The construction brings sewer service from Robertson Boulevard across the airport grounds to the end of the runway near Sydneys Road, where a lift station for the sewer line will be located.

When completed the new sewer line will provide sewer service to the airport terminal, Parcel C, the proposed location for a planned economic development project that is to be built several hundred feet to the right of the terminal building. The new line will also be available to provide sewer services to any other industries that locate in the airport area.

Stieglitz said that the request for proposals for the renovation and expansion of the Lowcountry Regional Airport, $1,690,000, was posted on March 5. Companies interested in handling the work will have approximately a month to submit a proposal. Then those applicants will have to be evaluated before a contract can be awarded.

Stieglitz said that in addition the infrastructure work at the airport, the county has a number of other Capital Project Sales Tax-fueled construction projects expected to be completed this calendar year.

The Solid Waste Department’s new transfer station, $1,880,000, is 99 percent complete with only the punch list items remaining.

The Cottageville Recreation project, $290,000, is currently 85 percent finished.

The renovation of the Hampton Street Auditorium, $1,732,000, has a completion date of May.

The $5,170,000 Law Enforcement Complex, the new home of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Colleton County Magistrate’s Office and Colleton County E-911 Dispatch Center, is on schedule for its July completion date.

The Recreation Center project, $3,220,000, has a tentative completion date of December.