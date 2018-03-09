I-95 at Bells Highway overpass to be closed | News | The Press and Standard

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announces an upcoming lane closure on Interstate 95 Northbound at Mile Marker 57. The right northbound lane will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Monday March 12, 2018, and is expected to remain closed until the night of Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The closure is required to perform concrete repairs to the bridge which carries traffic over SC-64 (Bells Highway) in Walterboro. Repairs may be affected by weather, and further updates will be provided as needed.

Signs, barricades and flashing lights will be in place to direct traffic. Interstate 95 North, Exit 57 to SC-64 (Bells Highway) is expected to remain open during maintenance activities. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in work zones and to allow extra time as travel delays are possible.

For more information, the public may contact Kevin Turner, SCDOT District Engineer at (843) 746-6726.