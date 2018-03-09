History festival, macaroni cook-off this weekend at beach | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 9:51 am

The Edisto Island and Edisto Beach communities are in early bloom and ready, set with activities on this otherwise quiet coastal island destination in the revered South Carolina Lowcountry.

To get into the swing of spring, the Edisto Island Historical Preservation Society’s History Harvest Festival will be held March 10 at the New First Missionary Baptist Church from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Live music, including gospel performances, plus children’s games and a hot dog lunch will fill the day. Residents of Edisto will be given the opportunity to have their family’s historic treasured photos and documents scanned and preserved. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, see www.edistomuseum.org.

That same day, March 10, the second annual Green Boat Macapalooza will be held at 1 p.m. Anyone with an unusual or one-of-a-kind macaroni and cheese recipe is encouraged to enter the cook-off. The entry fee is $20, and prizes will be awarded. Everyone in attendance will have the chance to sample all entries — 10 tastes for $10. This novel and tasty mac-off will be held at the Green Boat Discount Liquor parking lot. Visit https://www.facebook.com/greenboatdiscountliquor/ or call 843-631-5100 for more information.

The iconic “On Golden Pond,” presented by the Edisto Art Guild Players, will begin March 15 at 6:30 p.m. with the annual dinner theater. Other performances will be held March 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and March 18 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. This event will be held at the Edisto Civic Center located at 42 Station Court, Edisto Island. For more information, visit www.edistoartguild.com.