Hiring, career readiness event for veterans planned in North Charleston | News | The Press and Standard

Prudential Financial is partnering with Palmetto Warrior Connection and the College of Charleston to offer a free, three day hiring and career readiness event to Lowcountry military members, veterans and their family members. The event will take place April 2, 3 and 4 at the College of Charleston, North Campus in North Charleston.

“It’s exciting to see how this program has grown in the last three years by collaborating with strong local partners like Palmetto Warrior and the College of Charleston,” said Cathy Christian, a former Air Force Captain and current VP of Enterprise Services and Systems at Prudential Financial. “Our local partners share our commitment to veterans and have embraced this annual effort to help transitioning servicemen and women. Together, we are reaching more people each year by helping veterans connect and translate their military experience to meet the needs of civilian jobs.”

The events scheduled will provide participants with networking opportunities, employment readiness workshops and job placements through an on-site hiring event:

Monday April 2 at 6 p.m. Military, veterans and their family members are invited to attend a networking preparation workshop followed by a networking event. Participants will learn basic networking techniques designed to help build professional relationships. Directly following the workshop, participants will be given the opportunity to implement their newly developed skills in a real-world networking environment. The event will provide an opportunity for job seekers to meet participating employers who will be hiring at the April 4 event. Career Readiness Workshops: Tuesday , April 3 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. – Five (5) modules will be offered to participating military members, veterans and their family members. Each course will focus on different topics necessary for participants to successfully obtain and excel in a career; including professional branding through social media, dressing for success, letter and resume development, federal resume building, interview preparation and coaching. Optional one-on-one career coaching will also be available.

Each event will be held at the College of Charleston, North Campus, 3800 Paramount Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405. For more information or to register visit palmettowarriorconnection.org/careers.