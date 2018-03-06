Helen Bowers | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Helen Bowers

Mrs. Helen Marie Gould Bowers of Adnah Church Road near Islandton died Sunday night, March 4, 2018, in the Pruitt Health Care Facility in Bamberg.

Mrs. Bowers was born March 20, 1928 in Hampton County, a daughter of the late William Jacob Gould and Lottie Fennell Gould. She was a well-known cook in the Lowcountry, having worked at the Hampton County Country Club and the Sky City Store for many years. Mrs. Bowers had made her home in the Islandton community and was a member of the Peniel Baptist Church.

Surviving are: son: James Chesser of Orlando, Florida; daughters: Lawanda Brunson of Fairfax and Elmira Upchurch of Moncks Corner; brother: Billy Gould of Winnie, Texas; sisters: Margaret Alford of Tyler, Texas, Barbara Wommack of Dallas, Texas and Ida Stubbs of Oklahoma; and grandchildren: Gene, Julie, Lacey, Ken, James, Teresa, Nancy Jo, Candi and Lindy. There are 21 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Julian Willis Bowers and a daughter, Nancy Jo Bowers.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, March 8, 2018, in the Peniel Baptist Church in Islandton with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton. The casket will be placed in the church Thursday morning prior to services beginning at 10 a.m.