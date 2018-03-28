Hawks drop close game to Lions | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Despite out-hitting their opponents 5-1, the Colleton Prep War Hawks fell victim to three errors and stranded runners in the top of the seventh to drop a 3-2 decision to St. Andrews Academy.

Kyle Hooker threw four innings for Colleton Prep, allowing no earned runs, issuing four walks and recording seven strikeouts. Brad Strickland entered in relief, also allowing no earned runs, issuing two walks and dealing three strikeouts.

Joe Bryan led the War Hawks at the plate, going 2-4 and scoring once. Connor Morris, Hooker and Jordan Crosby recorded hits in the game.

CPA was scheduled to host Calhoun Academy on Monday March 26 and Hilton Head Prep on Tuesday March 27 before heading into spring break.