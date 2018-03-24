Griffins donate two gallons | News | The Press and Standard

Fifty people braved the nasty weather on March 12 to donate blood at the Red Cross Blood Drive at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Donors included Jessica Lawton, Karen Gibson, Terry Griffin (two gallons), Carroll Griffin (two gallons), Dean Hill, Donnie Berry, Barry Crosby, Robert Smith, Anthony Colleton, Julius Hiott, Mike Kuszmaul, Ernest Canaday, Leila Williams, Art Williams, Doris Nettles, Susan Harrison, Charles Clementson, Rhonda Mills, Diane Wicker, Keivy Rowes, Vickie Syfrett, Gary Hermann, Timothy Smyly, Ashley Amundson, Caffey Moultrie, Elizabeth Friend, Nicholas Olena, Katherine Smith, Summer White, David Nay, Paulette Barr, Arlene Cassedy, Mary Jo Fox, Erin Davis, Matt Rentz, Terry Pournelle, Travis Godley, Hope Bishop, Gerald Ferguson, Dee Ann Infinger, Melanie Dandridge, Sherri Watson, Linda Clark, Kennedy Gibson, Amber Moyer, Jada Priester, Konia Hayes, Richard Johnson, Brenda Bristow and Norma Weeks.

The next blood drive will be May 14 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 May St. For information or to make an appointment, call Norma Weeks, 843-538-8950. Walk-ins are welcome.