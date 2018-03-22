Four county roads on repaving list | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 22, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 12:05 pm
Colleton County is seeking bids on a resurfacing program that will involve two South Carolina Department of Transportation roads and four county roads.
Bids from companies interested in the contract are to be submitted by March 29.
The main repaving project will involve Ivanhoe Road from South Jefferies Boulevard to Washington Street, a distance of 1.28 miles.
As part of the resurfacing work, the contractor receiving the contract will add two additional feet of asphalt to each lane, increasing the width of the roadway from 24 to 28 feet.
Colleton County Engineer Carla Harvey explained that Ivanhoe Street is a South Carolina Department of Transportation roadway and the state, to improve the road’s safety, requires the widening as part of the resurfacing project.
The three-fourths of a mile of Knights Avenue, another SCDOT roadway, will be paved under the contract but will not see a widening as part of the contract.
In the Pine Forest Subdivision, three streets — Independent Lane, Dallas Lane and Mallory Lane — for a total distance of .58 miles will be resurfaced.
On Partridge Trail, the contractor will begin at the street’s intersection with Quail Drive and pave .36 of a mile of roadway.
The contract calls for the resurfacing to be completed 180 days after the contract is awarded.
Harvey explained that the Colleton County Transportation Committee is providing the funding for the resurfacing, the money coming from the state’s allocation of gasoline tax funds to the county committee.
The transportation committee will also provide the funding to pave four dirt roads.
The dirt roads — Durango Lane, Angler Lane, Dakota Circle and Honor Lane — are all in the Cottageville area.
The transportation committee uses a number of factors to rate the condition of the county’s dirt roads, Harvey explained.
Harvey said that those projects are still in the design phase and she anticipates that work will be undertaken later in the year.
Comment by CHERYL COX
March 22, 2018 at 9:22 pm
Yet, Iris Drive in Hyde Park has to wait for resurfacing, causing homeowners who live on Iris hundreds of dollars repairing and buying tires due to nails coming to the surface of the road. The SCDOT is well aware of this problem, promising the homeowners 5 years ago that they would chip seal the road, and still we continue to repair tires and replace them. And now, they are going into neighborhoods that aren’t nearly as old as Hyde Park, resurfacing streets. Iris Drive hasn’t been resurfaced since it was built in the 60’s! We pay taxes just as much as the homeowners in those other subdivisions. Where is the fairness????
