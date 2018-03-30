Foster funds available for large dogs | News | The Press and Standard

Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS) was awarded a Maddie’s Fund grant to increase foster opportunities for medium and large dogs. Fostering gets dogs out of the shelter, allows them to decompress, and allows them to socially interact with a family. Many families feel they cannot foster because they do not have a fenced-in yard or a secure crate when unsupervised indoors. Maddie’s Fund has solved this problem.

FoCCAS received $5,000 for the purchase of outdoor 10’x10’ kennels and large heavy-duty indoor crates. Foster families are also provided with food, bowls, toys, and any needed vetting or medicine. Most fosters are in a home 2-3 weeks. The kennels will allow for medium and large dogs to have a secure outdoor area and the crates will keep the dogs safe in the foster home.

FoCCAS anticipates that if five or more families can commit to getting these dogs out of the shelter, up to 100 medium to large dogs can be saved. When a dog is fostered, it opens a kennel to save another. Adopting or fostering a dog can save two lives!

Those interested in volunteering or fostering for FoCCAS, please contact FoCCAS at www.foccas-sc.org or visit the Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter Facebook page.