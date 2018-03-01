Five injured in Lowcountry Highway accident Monday | News | The Press and Standard

Five men were injured after a pickup truck towing a construction trailer left the roadway in the 5700 block of Lowcountry Highway (U.S. Hwy 21) Monday morning Feb. 26. The accident was reported to 9-1-1 at 6:26 a.m.

The accident reportedly occurred after the driver tried to avoid a deer. The truck drove down an embankment and struck several trees before rolling over on its side.

A rear passenger was partially ejected in the crash.

Three Fire-Rescue ambulances were sent to the scene. All five men were transported to Colleton Medical Center. None of their injuries were thought to be life threatening.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.