Fire damages Fourth Street home | News | The Press and Standard

A fire in the master bathroom of a residence at 619 Fourth St. caused heavy damage to the bathroom Wednesday morning March 14.

At 9:36 a.m. a caller to 9-1-1 reported the fire and advised the home was filling with smoke. They were able to get everyone safely out of the home.

The first fire units arrived to find smoke coming from the front door and the bathroom window of the singlewide mobile home. Firefighter-paramedics deployed one handline and entered through the front door. They found the fire in the bathroom and quickly knock down the flames.

The fire had breached the ceiling and the wall leading to the bedroom. Crews pulled down the ceiling to extinguish the fire in the attic space. The fire was contained to the bathroom and was started by a space heater. The remainder of the home and most belongings were saved.

Firefighters rescued a small dog from the smoke filled home. The canine was reunited with the homeowners and did not appear to have suffered any ill effects.

Fire units were on the scene for about 1-1/2 hours.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.