Finigan named to All-State Band | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 1:07 pm

William Finigan from The Colleton County High School Band of Blue has been named to the 2018 South Carolina Band Directors Association Clinic All-State Band.

William was sixth chair tuba in the state at the All-State Band Clinic at Furman University on March 16-18.

Each January, over 6500 high school and middle school band students from all over South Carolina audition for chairs in the SCBDA All-State Band

Those selected then practice and perform together at the annual event at Furman University. Earning a chair in the All-State Band is the highest individual honor a band member can receive.

Students were placed in either Junior Symphonic (7-8), Clinic (9-10) or Senior (11-12) bands for the weekend.

The conductor for the Clinic All-State Band was Steve Meyer from the University of Michigan.

This is the second time Finigan has been named to the South Carolina All-State Band. He also earned All-State honors in 2016.

Band directors are Tom Finigan, Nick Infinger, Gary Stroupe and Cathy Meshach. Guard instructor is William Thomas.