Finigan named to All-State Band | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 23, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 1:07 pm
William Finigan from The Colleton County High School Band of Blue has been named to the 2018 South Carolina Band Directors Association Clinic All-State Band.
William was sixth chair tuba in the state at the All-State Band Clinic at Furman University on March 16-18.
Each January, over 6500 high school and middle school band students from all over South Carolina audition for chairs in the SCBDA All-State Band
Those selected then practice and perform together at the annual event at Furman University. Earning a chair in the All-State Band is the highest individual honor a band member can receive.
Students were placed in either Junior Symphonic (7-8), Clinic (9-10) or Senior (11-12) bands for the weekend.
The conductor for the Clinic All-State Band was Steve Meyer from the University of Michigan.
This is the second time Finigan has been named to the South Carolina All-State Band. He also earned All-State honors in 2016.
Band directors are Tom Finigan, Nick Infinger, Gary Stroupe and Cathy Meshach. Guard instructor is William Thomas.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.