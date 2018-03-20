Fatal crash on Cottageville Highway | News | The Press and Standard

Colleton County safety forces were dispatched to a fatal head-on collision on Cottageville Highway near Bedon Road intersection today shortly before 2 p.m.

The male driver of a car sustained fatal injuries in the head-on crash with a pickup truck.

Firefighter-paramedics arriving at the crash site determined that the driver of the car exhibited no signs of life and contacted the Colleton County Coroner’s Office to respond to the crash site and begin the death investigation.

The condition of the driver of the pickup truck was unavailable.

Crews are still on the scene and the public should avoid the area.