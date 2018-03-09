Family Dollar reopening set Saturday | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 9:49 am

Family Dollar Stores, Inc., a leading small format and convenience retailer, has announced plans for a renovated store opening at 3206 Robertson Blvd. in Walterboro.

The store opens to the public on Thursday March 8, followed by a grand opening celebration for the community on Saturday March 10. The grand opening will include giveaways and prizes, including a Coby bluetooth speaker, gift baskets and a gift card raffle.

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Walterboro community and we’re excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Heather Briganti, Family Dollar spokesperson. “In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of merchandise, we have expanded our selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items. Our renovated store should provide even greater value and convenience to our shoppers.”

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location.